Two top Hawaii county workers have resigned after just nine months on the job.

Parks and Recreation Director Charmaine Kamaka and Deputy Director Ryan Chong stepped down last week.

Hawaii County's Management Director said the two called for a meeting with the Mayor Friday afternoon to discuss several personnel issues in the department. That same day, they resigned from their positions.

However, it's unclear exactly why the two left unexpectedly.

Mayor Kim says he will appoint Culture Education administrator Roxcie Waltjen to fill the Director seat.

