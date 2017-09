Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and animal cruelty late Sunday.

Sources say Harry Martin Lewis drowned his girlfriend's dog in the bathtub of a home on Oneawa Street Sunday night. When she tried to stop Lewis, he turned his anger towards her and attempted to drown her.

A male roomate heard the struggle and ran to intervene. The girlfriend was able to escape and police soon showed up.

After a short struggle with officers, Lewis was handcuffed and taken to a hospital.

Lewis also threatened to kill other roomates in the home.

Neighbors say he looked disoriented at the time.

He now faces multiple charges of terroristic threatening, attempted murder and animal cruelty.

This story will be updated.

