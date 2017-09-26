Man accused of drowning dog, trying to kill girlfriend posts $1M bail

A Kailua man accused of trying to drown his girlfriend after allegedly drowning her dog in their home is now out of jail.

Harry Martin Lewis, 40, posted $1 million bail on Monday morning. He’s charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty and terroristic threatening.

Police say it happened Sunday, Sept. 24 at around 8 p.m. at a home on Oneawa Street.

Sources say Lewis tried to drown his 42-year-old girlfriend in the home's bathtub, after she walked in on him drowning their pet dog.

Two roommates intervened to save the woman and that's when Lewis threatened to kill them, too.

Murray Fairman heard the commotion from next door and also ran in to help.

"I don't know what was going on with him like if he was mentally ill or on drugs or something like that," said Fairman. "I just helped restrain him and stuff."

Witnesses say when police arrived, Lewis was combative and appeared to be delusional.

"He kept screaming 'Why? Why? I'm Jesus Christ, get away from me,'" said Kuulei Camanse. "The police put him in a blanket because he was naked. I know he was trying to fight like six cops."

Officers placed handcuffs and leg shackles on Lewis before taking him in an ambulance to the hospital.

Hawaii News Now was there as Lewis' girlfriend left the house limping the following afternoon.

She declined an interview and said she was on her way to visit her boyfriend in jail.

Susie Morjal is one of four tenants living with Lewis.

She says she didn't see anything the previous night and was surprised by the arrest.

"I'm in shock," Morjal said. "He has always been so nice to all of us, he's a good landlord and a very, very nice guy. I never thought he would have done something."

The Hawaiian Humane Society retrieved the dog from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.