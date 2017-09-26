Police commissioner resigns amid search for new police chief

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

HONOLULU (AP) - A member of the Honolulu Police Commission is resigning after raising concerns about a lack of diversity in the process of selecting the department's next chief.

Luella Costales submitted her resignation Monday. She tells the Associated Press she's resigning after complaining that there's not enough diversity among a panel that scored the written exam that was given to candidates vying for the job.

Costales says she's concerned there were no women on the panel and all four members are from law enforcement.

The commission hasn't released the names of the semifinalists.

A new chief is needed for the beleaguered department after Louis Kealoha agreed to retire amid a federal corruption investigation.

Costales is director of development for Kupu, a nonprofit that trains youth in conservation, sustainability and environmental education.

