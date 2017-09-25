Brush fire in Poipu burns 215 acres, destroys heavy machinery

Brush fires on two neighbor islands are keeping firefighters busy Thursday evening as the flames spread with no help from the weather.

Hawaii County firefighters are starting to gain the upper hand on a fire that has been burning on the south side of the island for the last five days.

A fire that sparked Sunday on the south side of Kauai has been extinguished by Kauai firefighters. But not before burning over 200 acres and destroying heavy machinery near Mahaulepu.

County officials say fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. to an open field near the dirt roads that lead to Mahaulepu beach.

Air 1, and multiple tankers from the Koloa and Kalaheo stations battled the flames. Nearby businesses also helped KFD secure the perimeter of the area to keep the public safe.

About 215 acres were burned, and heavy machinery, trucks and equipment that was stored at a green waste baseyard in the area were destroyed.

By 6 p.m. Sunday, the fire was deemed under control. Crews remained on scene until just after midnight.

Officials say the fire resulted in $20,000 in damages.

“Thank you to our first responders who worked tirelessly for hours in extreme conditions to ensure the safety of our southside community,” Fire Chief Robert Westerman said. “The Fire Department also appreciates all the help provided by the community, and we are fortunate that the fire did not reach any homes or cause injuries.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire comes as crews battle other brush fires on neighbor islands, including a 2,000 acre fire on Hawaii Island.

