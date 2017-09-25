Local Connection: 10 years of Sunrise

Last week, our Sunrise morning news team embarked on a 10th anniversary Mahalo tour of five islands in five days.

It was a way to thank all the viewers statewide that have made Sunrise such a tremendous success. It was also a challenging physical and technical achievement for our broadcast team – who pulled it off without a hitch.

But most of all, it was the kind of television that reminds us all of what a special place we have the privilege to call home.

From Hawaii Island to Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kauai, we were able to feature island people of all generations and backgrounds expressing their love for the islands, our culture and one another in song, dance, stories and food.

There were so many wonderful, heart-warming moments. It was such a pleasure to emphasize positive stories of Hawaii.

If you missed them live, highlights are on our website and mobile app.

We want to express our sincere appreciation to the hundreds of viewers who came out in the wee hours to support our shows. It was a moving and meaningful experience for our Sunrise team and all of us at Hawaii News Now.

And to all of the viewers who have chosen Sunrise to help get their day off to a good start, accept our sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve with quality broadcasting that supports all the good things about Hawaii.

