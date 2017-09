The man accused in a Laupahoehoe shooting appeared in a Hilo courtroom Monday.

Aljune Soria, 47, allegedly used a rifle to fire several shots at a man Friday afternoon near the 24 mile marker of Highway 19.

Police say Soria got into an argument with the male victim before the shooting. Detectives say the two knew each other but what they were fighting about is unclear.

Soria was charged with first degree reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and firearm offenses.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Soria's bail is set at $9,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.