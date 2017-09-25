Full closure of the H-1 Freeway westbound scheduled for later this week

The state Department of Transportation announced a full overnight closure of the H-1 Freeway scheduled for later this week.

DOT crews will shut down all westbound lanes near Kapolei Thursday, Sept. 28 until Friday, Sept. 29 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The closure will stretch from the Makakilo Overpass to the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass.

The DOT says the closure is needed so crews can mobilize a crane in the median that will be used to set column cages for phase 2 of the Kapolei Interchange Project.

Motorists will be rerouted on to Makakilo Drive through the Makakilo, Kapolei, Kalaeloa Off-Ramp, and may continue on Farrington Highway.

A closure of the left lane eastbound direction is scheduled for Friday Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. That closure will be between Laaloa Street and the Farrington Highway Overpass.

