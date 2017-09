The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that its director and deputy director have resigned.

Director Charmaine Kamaka and Deputy Director Ryan Chong submitted their resignations, effective Sept. 22.

“We are very grateful for all that Charmaine and Ryan have done for the community,” Mayor Harry Kim said in a statement. “They took on a very difficult task and did good work.”

Roxcie Waltjen, the department’s culture education administrator, will fill in as interim director.

The county did not provide further details about Kamaka’s and Chong’s resignations.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.