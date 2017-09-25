Mana Maoli and the Mana Mele Project

Mana Maoli is the nonprofit that founded Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School, Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy & the Mana Mele Project. Mana Mele teaches ABC?s - Academics, Business, Culture - through music, engineering and video production at over a dozen schools, mostly Hawaiian charter and immersion schools. It's a mix of year long classes and mentorships - both on campus and real world - provided by our high-end solar mobile studio named Meleana, and the Mana Mele Collective - over 200 music & multimedia pros donating their time and talent to our youth.

Their latest collaboration, with Playing for Change, is a medley of Island Style and Oiwi E, featuring over 1000 Hawaiian charter school youth and 30 artists representing the Mana Mele Collective, including Jack Johnson, Amy Gilliom, Paula Fuga, Eli-Mac, Josh Tatofi, Taimane, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Lion Fiyah, Lehua Kalima, Tavana,Kali of Ooklah the Moc, Glenn of Maoli, Kamaka Fernandez & many more

To make a donation, learn about our event and studio services, or sign up for our quarterly newsletter at manamele.org

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.