Auto dealer James 'Jimmy' Pflueger dies at 91

After serving a seven month sentence mostly under house arrest, Jimmy Pflueger is a free man.

A man who established the nation’s first Honda dealership in Hawaii and later become a controversial Kauai landowner has died.

James “Jimmy” Pflueger was 91 years old and died at home, according to family members and his longtime attorney.

The state blamed Pflueger for the 2006 breach of the Ka Loko Dam on Kauai, which led to the deaths of seven people.

Pflueger and his attorneys said Pflueger was a scapegoat for the state’s failure to inspect the dam and its spillway.

In 2013 Pflueger pleaded no contest to reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to seven months in jail but was released to house arrest early due to health complications.

Friends and family say Pflueger was enormously charitable, but kept his generosity private out of respect for those he helped.

