BWS responding to water main break in Waikiki area

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break in the Waikiki area. 

The break happened at the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road.

A 6-inch main broke around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews have already fixed that break, but there was also a 4-inch lateral break.

The Wailana at Waikiki building is currently without water.

Repairs are expected to last into Monday, possibly into the evening.

Meanwhile, Ena Road is currently closed to everyone except local traffic.

This story will be updated. 

