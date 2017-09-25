Billy V: Stars kneel in solidarity, Premiere night of 'The Voice,' Mana Maoli to release new music

A new director of the Honolulu Zoo was named on Monday amid leadership turnover over the past few years.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
A man who established one of the nation’s first Honda dealerships and later become a controversial Kauai landowner has died. James “Jimmy” Pflueger was 91 years old and died at home, according to family members and his longtime attorney.More >>
