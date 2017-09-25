Billy V: Stars kneel in solidarity, Premiere night of 'The Voice - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Billy V: Stars kneel in solidarity, Premiere night of 'The Voice,' Mana Maoli to release new music

In solidarity with NFL players who do not participate in the national anthem to protest racial inequality, and in defiance of President Trump,

Pharrell Williams took a knee and declared "that's what that flag is for. Freedom of speech." 

Stevie Wonder also joined the band at the end of the first night in a surprise appearance.

The Voice is premiering tonight and there may be a local boy on the broadcast.

We saw a tweet from Former NFL Player Esera Tuaolo. It said "Aloha!  4 more days till The Voice premier! Can't wait till you all see me perform."

Tuaolo played nine years for five different teams, was known as Mr. Aloha; grew up in Waimanalo and recorded the last tackle of football legend John Elway.

The Voice is on KHNL tonight.

