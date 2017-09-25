Business Report: Big Island Coffee

Hundreds of farmers – literally hundreds – have coffee trees on the Big Island.

The majority are in South Kona District, with a couple dozen or more in Ka’u District.

But increasingly people are growing coffee all over Hawaii County.

There are four coffee farms – 10 acres – in Hilo.

There are 15 farms – 45 acres – in Kohala and Hamakua.

There are 20 coffee growers – 70 acres – in Puna.

It’s early to tell how the flavor of coffee in these areas will compare to Kona and Ka’u because it takes a few years for a new grower to figure out the best way to grow coffee on that land in that micro-climate.

But even if it doesn’t rival Kona flavor it can provide a local option for blended coffees.

