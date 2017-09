The Hononlulu Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out in Aiea.

Crews responded to the blaze on Iwaiwa St. shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Smoke and flames were emanating from the single-story home by the time firefighters arrived, officials said.

It was reported that a man was home at the time of the fire, but was able to escape.

He was evaluated by Emergency Medical Personnel and refused further service.

The fire was extinguished by 12:55 a.m.

The damage estimate wasn't immediately available, but officials said the home was heavily damaged.



