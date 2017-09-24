Forecast: Trades slowing to start the work week

Trade winds are slowing down as we start the new work week. Conditions should remain generally dry, but an upper level trough in the area may allow for some isolated heavier afternoon showers on the Kona side of the Big Island. There may also be some afternoon clouds for leeward areas due to the light winds.

Looking ahead, a surface trough to the east of the islands will dissipate but leave a large area of moisture behind. This area could increase showers (and maybe humidity) Wednesday and Thursday, mainly for windward areas, but nothing heavy is expected. Another change is possible next weekend with an approaching cold front, but it's still too early to tell exactly what will happen.

There's not much surf to speak of right now. There's still a small northwest swell, but it's just giving us a slight bump. South shores might see a small boost later in the week. No marine warnings are in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

