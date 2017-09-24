Aiea Intermediate to close Monday following power outage

A spokesperson from the DOE announced Sunday the closure of Aiea Intermediate school this week.

The spokesperson said a power outage forced the school to remain closed Monday, Sept. 25.

HECO is working with the school to get power restored.

A HECO spokesperson said the outage is limited to the school only. The problem is on the school's end. Their equipment will need to be repaired.

What caused the equipment failure is unclear. No word on when power will be restored.

