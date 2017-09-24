Movie Review: MOTHER!

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer—these big names might entice you to go to see MOTHER!, but be warmed, MOTHER! is a ridiculous and exasperating film, the self-indulgent work of a pretentious director: Darren Aronofsky, who says that he intends for Jennifer Lawrence to represent Mother Nature while Javier Bardem symbolizes God.

Aronofsky: I really wanted to make this kind of allegory about mother nature … and our connection to our home. And so I cast Jennifer Lawrence as that spirit. And then I had this breakthrough of …. using to tell the story of humanity, the stories of the Bible. So Ed and Michelle are the first man and woman and these are the sons.

I seriously wonder if this filmmaker has delusions of grandeur.

Lawrence plays Mother Nature as a wife and homemaker, and her husband Javier Bardem (as God) is a blocked writer.

Enter two complete strangers, houseguests from hell (Man and Woman) played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. They are careless and rude, but Harris more or less worships Bardem, so he lets them stay and Lawrence puts up with them.

Woman: You don’t have any pain killers do you.

Mother: No.

Woman: Are you telling me the truth?

Mother: I really don’t have any. I’m sorry.

Woman: OK.

Conditions quickly deteriorate and MOTHER! turns into a horror film full of what the filmmaker believes are potent symbols as more and more people show up.

Mother: What do they want?

Him (God): They’ve come here to see me!

Mother: You’re insane. You’re insane.

Him: All I’m trying to do is bring love into this house. open the door to new people, new ideas.

Eventually, a crazed mob takes over the house, destroying everything and torturing Mother. It’s a fiery nightmare that goes on and on.

Seriously, this film reminds me of an old saying: “Art is anything you can get away with.”

Aronofsky got away with making this awful film, but audiences should stay away from it in droves.

