Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a fight in Ewa Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the fight happened around 4:30 p.m. on Fort Weaver Road. Two men, both in their 40s, got into an argument and the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot.

The bullet missed the victim, and the suspect fled.

Police say one person was injured, but the extent of the injury is not yet known.

Police also don't know the relationship of the two men.

HPD is searching for the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

