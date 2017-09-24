Rainbow Warriors lose thriller to Wyoming in OT

For the second game in a row, the Rainbow Warrior football team out-gained their opponent in total yards and had more first downs. And for the second game in a row, the Warriors lost.

The ‘Bows (2-2, 0-1 MWC) fell to the Wyoming Cowboys (2-2, 1-0 MWC) in overtime, 28-21, in a game that was Hawaii’s for the taking. After a scoreless first quarter, UH trailed 7-0 in the second, thanks to a 34-yard run by Wyoming running back Trey Woods, who scorched Hawaii’s defense for 135 yards, averaging 9.0 yards per carry.

The Warriors responded with a Ryan Tuiasoa touchdown from a yard out, going into halftime tied at seven apiece.

That's the 4th rushing touchdown for the #HawaiiFB senior Tuiasoa, leading the Warriors in scores on the ground. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 24, 2017

With under a minute remaining in the third quarter, Diocemy Saint Juste found the end zone for UH to lead 14-7.

But less than 20 seconds later, Tyler Hall returned the ensuing kickoff return for a 97-yard touchdown to tie the game up again.

Wyoming took the lead again in the fourth with an Austin Conway three-yard rush, but the Warriors wouldn’t go away as quarterback Dru Brown found John Ursua for 50 yards and a score.

Tied at 21-21, the game went to overtime where Josh Allen, who was ineffective for the majority of the game, found James Price on the first play of overtime on a well-executed play-action pass to go ahead 28-21.

UH got the ball next, but quarterback Dru Brown threw an interception as the Warriors marched toward the end zone to end all of hope of another comeback win.

Brown finished with 280 yards passing on 29-of-40 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions. Allen had a worse day, even though he didn’t turn the ball over or lose. He finished 9-of-19 for 92 yards and a score after overtime.

Saint Juste had another valiant effort running the ball, finishing with 120 yards on 26 attempts.

The Warriors gained 450 total yards, nearly twice as much as Wyoming’s 269 total yards. Penalties came back to bite the ‘Bows again — 10 penalties for 96 yards — and they finished with 23 first downs, juxtaposed to Wyoming’s 11.

Another strange box score so far for #hawaiifb. Game tied at 21 apiece with less than a minute left. UH ball pic.twitter.com/V0IC4N8h0q — David McCracken (@CrackeMc) September 24, 2017

The Warriors are now 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West Conference play. They’ll return home next weekend to take on Colorado State at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.



Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

