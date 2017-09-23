Former Big Island man wrongfully imprisoned in Indonesia, family and friends say

Jordan Heurer and his two daughters (Image: Family)

A former Big Island man is being wrongfully imprisoned in Indonesia for a crime, his family and friends say, he didn't commit.

Jordan Heurer, 43, moved to the southeast Asian country in 2000 and eventually settled on the Metawai Islands where he owns Kandui Villas, a luxury surf resort.

He is now awaiting trial after a surfing altercation that happened two years ago.

"I'm feeling absolutely terrible for my son who's in jail in a third world country," said Lori Heurer, Heurer's mother who still resides on the Big Island.

In May 2015, after an accidental drop in at a popular surf spot off in the Mentawais, Heurer allegedly got into an altercation with another surfer who endured serious injuries.

We're told Heurer filed a police report claiming the other man started the fight.

Now more than two years later, after many thought the case was already resolved, the father-of-two sits behind bars in Padang, Indonesia, possibly facing an attempted murder charge.

"He just doesn't deserve all this," said Oahu resident Zack Moore. "It just doesn't make sense."

Moore was visiting Heurer two weeks ago when he said Heurer suddenly received a summons to talk with prosecutors.

Instead, he was arrested and taken straight to prison.

"It was a sad day to see him leave because I wasn't sure if I was ever going to see him again," Moore said.

Prosecutors never gave a reason for the sudden arrest.

Heurer's mom says in his 43 years, Heurer has never been in jail.

Friends, family, surfing colleagues and even former resort guests are rallying to support Heurer.

A crowdfunding campaign was created to help pay for legal fees and possible bail, if granted to Heurer.

People are also writing letters vouching for Heurer calling him an honest man with a kind heart.

"We're trying to get a good lawyer, the best we can find, to get him out of the situation," Moore said.

"Jordan is the most peaceful man, I've ever met," said Heurer. "I'm not saying that because he's my son, I'm saying it because it's the truth. He's the last person that should ever be in the situation he's in."

A petition is also circulating to help set Heurer free.

