6 injured after car plows into east Oahu restaurant

Emergency crews are clearing the scene at Koko Marina Center after a car crashed into a restaurant Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle plowed into Paina Cafe after 4 p.m. At least one person was seen being put on a stretcher by EMS crews. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

In total, 6 people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

One witness says a car sped through a portion of the parking lot, hitting a tree and another car before jumping the curb and plowing into the restaurant.

"She went as fast as she could right through the same stall and all the way into the back of the shop," Jane Fee said.

Multiple people were in the restaurant at the time, Fee said.

"I saw one guy grab a baby up off the ground, ... and I just saw a girl up against the wall, so I jumped up on the counter top which was right next to the car," Fee said. "So when she (the driver) started backing up again I told her just stop."

HPD will continue their investigation into what led up to the accident.

The car was towed from the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

