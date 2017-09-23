Forecast: More sunshine, few showers

Mostly dry and stable trade wind weather will continue to dominate the islands Sunday, with just a few light windward and mauka showers expected in the morning. The usual exception will be the Kona side of the Big Island, which could see afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.

Trade winds are expected to gradually ease up as we head into Monday and Tuesday. A surface trough east of Hilo is expected to weaken as it moves over the islands, but could boost shower activity Wednesday into Thursday. It also might feel a little more humid during that time.

If you're headed to the beach, a new long-period pulse from the Tasman Sea will give us a slight boost in south shore surf heights. There's still a small northwest swell holding a bit longer. No marine warnings are in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

