3 Rainbow Warrior football players suspended for Wyoming game

The Rainbow Warrior football team will be missing the likes of defensive linemen Viane Moala, Samiuela Akoteu and Tevarua Eldridge in tonight’s game against Wyoming due to suspension, according to sources.

The reasoning behind for each player’s suspension has not been confirmed as of Saturday afternoon.

Moala has 11 tackles-for-loss for UH this season, including a field goal block. Eldridge has seven total tackles on the season and Akoteu has five tackles as well.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.