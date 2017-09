A fire on Hawaii Island's south side is still burning over two days since it began.

Hawaii County firefighters are keeping a close eye on a brush fire in the a remote area of Ka'u.

Fire officials say the fire started Thursday and has scorched about 900 acres near Waikapuna Bay.

Limited access and strong winds are making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the fire.

About 30 fire personnel battled the flames from the ground and in the air.

At last check, no structures were immediately threatened.

Firefighters issues a warning to residents to avoid the area as smoke could cause breathing problems for some.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This story will be updated.

