Two days after a deadly shooting in Chinatown, the suspected gunman is still on the loose and running from police.

HPD continues to look for the suspect, described by police as a male in his 20s standing about 5-foot-6-inches tall, and heavy-set, about 240 lbs. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved hoodie at the time of the shooting late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, shots rang out fronting the Maunakea Liquor and Grocery store on Maunakea Street. Isaac Mamea was shot several times in his upper torso and died at Queen's Medical center.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from nearby shops.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

