Kapaa woman arrested, booked after allegedly assaulting bus driver

A woman is behind bars on Kauai after police say she attacked a bus driver at the Kukui Grove Shopping Center Friday night.

According to county officials, 20-year-old Brandie McCarthy of Kapaa attempted to get on a public bus with a bottle of liquor in hand.

When the driver, a 50-year-old Anahola woman, told her consuming alcohol wasn't allowed on the bus, police said McCarthy got physical. She allegedly struck the bus driver multiple times in the face.

When McCarthy exited the bus after the fight, KPD officers in the area quickly stopped her. EMS also responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and treated the bus driver.

McCarthy was arrested and booked for third-degree assault, interfering with the operator of a transit vehicle and prohibitions.

She remains in a Kauai cellblock with bail set at $1,550.

