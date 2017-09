A California woman is recovering from a near-drowning in South Maui.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to reports of a woman floating face down in waters off Makena Landing.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:40 p.m. and and found the 57-year-old California visitor breathing on her own after being helped by bystanders.

Officials said a family member was able to pull the woman to shore where a vacationing nurse and firefighter initiated immediate CPR. The woman regained consciousness soon after.

She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

