LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Wyoming Cowboys

2nd Quarter: 2:42

- Huge sack for UH as Jahlani Tavai wraps up Allen for a loss of 10 yards.

2nd Quarter: 6:00

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- For the third time in the first half, the Warriors go for it on fourth down. This time, on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Tuiasoa forces his way through traffic for the score to tie things up at 7-7 after the PAT.

Tuiasoa's touchdown marked the fourth time this season he has found the end zone.

2nd Quarter: 10:46

- Great push by UH's offensive line as Ryan Tuiasoa finds running room for the first down and more on fourth down. 'Bows driving down field.

2nd Quarter: 11:05

- Warriors come up short on third down after completion to Dylan Collie, but it looks like the Warriors are going for it on fourth down for the second time this game.

2nd Quarter: 13:22

TOUCHDOWN WYOMING

- 34-yard run by Trey Woods puts the Cowboys up by 7 after PAT. 'Bows struggling to get things going on offense.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

- At the end of one, the Warriors and Cowboys remain scoreless, 0-0.

At the end of Q1, we're still scoreless. #HawaiiFB outgaining Wyoming 82-25 on yards.

1st Quarter: 0:37

- 'Bows go for it on fourth down, but an incomplete pass to John Ursua turns the ball over on downs. Wyoming ball.

1st Quarter: 3:55

- UH backup QB Cole McDonald checks into the game, rushes for 13 yards on third down for new set of downs.

CMC goes in for one play. Gets first down. Goes back to bench.



1st Quarter: 4:58

- Josh Allen's receivers let him down again with a dropped pass, forcing the Cowboys to punt the ball on fourth down. A great punt by Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski leaves the Warriors on the three-yard line to start the drive.

1st: 6:39

- After an uneventful opening possession for the Cowboys, UH got the ball back but were also forced to punt after a three-and-out. First down Wyoming.

Score remains 0-0.

1st Quarter: 12:22

- Dru Brown gets sacked in the UH backfield. 4th and 12 coming up.

1st Quarter: 14:53

- Warriors receive kickoff and will start at the 17-yard line.

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are on the road this week in Laramie, Wyoming and looking for their third win of the season, this time against the Cowboys of Wyoming. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

