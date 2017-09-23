Rainbow Wahine record fifth-straight win in Big West Conference opener against UC Irvine, 3-1

The Rainbow Wahine had to come from behind to defeat UC Irvine in four sets (3-1) Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center in their Big West Conference opener, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.

The Wahine (7-5, 1-0 Big West) lost the first set to the Anteaters (12-2, 0-1 Big West) but came back strong to take the next three sets to record their fifth-straight victory.

Sophomore setter Norene Iosia notched double-digits in kills while dishing out 42 assists, passing the 1,400 career mark.

Maglio led the Wahine with 13 kills and zero errors for a match-high .464 hitting percentage. She also recorded a match-high seven blocks in the win.

After surrendering the first set, the ‘Bows came back in the second to take an 18-13 lead, eventually winning 25-22.

The third set was tightly-contested, but in the end won with a five-point cushion by the Wahine. However, the fourth set was as stressful as it gets for the ‘Bows.

There were nine ties and four lead changes, as the Anteaters led by five points at one stage until a Wahine timeout inspired the team to rally back to win 25-21. With her first career conference win as head coach of the Wahine, Robyn Ah Mow-Santos will look towards tomorrow night’s fixture against conference foe, UC Davis.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

