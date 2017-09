A Honolulu police officer has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the department.

Leilani Conte claims she was sexually assaulted during her time at the police academy in 2010.

Her lawyer says she kept quiet about the incidents at the time.

She later came forward after she complained about gender harassment, assault and discrimination after she became an officer.

The lawsuit claims her supervisors ignored her and retaliated against her.

