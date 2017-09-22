Suit: Masked intruder in Hawaii school's lockdown drill traumatized student

School lockdown drills are stressful enough.

But a new lawsuit against the state Education Department alleges a Hawaii school went too far in trying to prepare kids for the threat of an intruder on campus.

In the suit, the parents of a Kaimuki Middle School student say their child and her classmates were traumatized on Sept. 11, 2015, during an intruder drill.

The suit says they were watching a video on the 9/11 terrorist attacks in their history class when, the suit alleges, a man "wearing a mask rushed into the classroom swinging a large hammer."

The lawsuit filed in state Circuit Court says the man allegedly threatened to kill the students.

The child and her classmates "were crying and feared for their lives, as they believed they were going to be killed," the lawsuit says.

After the drill had wrapped up, the suit said, the school administration said the exercise was "meant to be as realistic as possible."

The parents say their child suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the event, and they're seeking unspecified damages.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said she couldn't comment on the lawsuit, per state policy.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.