Fantasy Fix: Week 3 'boom or bust' players

Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season started off with, arguably, the game of the season between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

We all saw that coming, right?

Aside from the Rams’ 41-39 victory, it was good to see Todd Gurley, one of the most polarizing and frustrating players in fantasy football, find the end zone at will Thursday night, scoring 32.90 points in standard Yahoo leagues.

Gurley certainly broke out in Week 3, as did the rest of the Rams offense. But who else around the league is expecting to break loose in Week 3? Here, we’ll take a look at this week’s “Boom or Bust” fantasy players who are primed to either make or break your matchup this weekend.

BOOM

J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

So much for a John Brown comeback season.

Scoring 15.30 points in standard Yahoo leagues in Week 1, Nelson turned heads as he became one of Carson Palmer’s go to wideouts.

His combination of speed and -- what Brown has been lacking — reliability came around again this past week in a big way, scoring 23 points on five catches for 120 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Thank God for JJ Nelson. The tilt is over. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 17, 2017

Nelson isn’t just putting up FLEX numbers, he’s becoming a legitimate fantasy threat as a No. 2/No. 3 wideout. This week will be the ultimate test for Nelson as he takes on the Dallas Cowboys where he is projected to score 12.20 points. If the targets continue, Nelson will make fantasy owners pay for not taking a chance on him.

Nelson is on the verge of a breakout season.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Adams is usually a threat in fantasy week-in-week-out, but with Randall Cobb listed as doubtful (a major red flag for fantasy owners) and Jordy Nelson struggling with a quad injury, listed as questionable all week, Adams could potentially be a No. 1 option at the receiver position this week.

Coming off a 15.90 point performance in standard Yahoo leagues in Week 2 — eight receptions, 99 yards and a score — Adams was already one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets against the Atlanta Falcons, who looked surprisingly good on defense.

Now going up against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has been out of sorts through the opening weeks of the season, the ceiling on Adams is as high as ever.

Randall Cobb missed three games in 2016. #Packers slot snap rate in those games (per PFF):

Jordy Nelson: 41%

Davante Adams: 36% — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) September 22, 2017

If you have Adams, you’re in good shape. Play him and don’t look back. But if he’s taken, it might be worth your time to check out the waiver-wire for Geronimo Allison. He only had five targets in Week 2, but he’s the most likely receiver to line up opposite of Adams as Green Bay’s No. 1 receiver.

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

It’s been painfully obvious for fantasy owners of Cam Newton that he hasn’t been his normal self this season. But worry no more, keyboard warriors. Newton is going up against the New Orleans Saints and its Swiss cheese defense, which has allowed 65 points through the first two games of the season.

The Saints defense is bad. Historically bad, in some instances.

Saints defense has allowed 777 passing yards in two weeks. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 17, 2017

Newton should have a field day against the Saints the same way that Sam Bradford looked like Joe Montana against them in Week 1, and the same way Tom Brady turned back the clock with three first quarter touchdowns in Week 2.

The Panthers can be explosive on offense, and neither Bradford or Brady have the dual-threat capabilities that Newton has.

No better cure for an aging QB than the dreadful Saints defense. Brady looking as perfect as Sam Bradford did last week. Saints are helpless — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 17, 2017

Coming off a disappointing 11.82 point performance in standard Yahoo leagues against the Buffalo Bills where he was sacked six times, Newton is projected to score 29.08 points in standard leagues against the Saints.

Stick with Newton. He’ll make you glad you did.

BUST

Trevor Siemian, QB, Denver Broncos

Siemian has been putting up, well, surprising numbers not just on the field, but also in fantasy.

Siemian has scored 23.66 points and 23.64 points in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively. He’s thrown for 450 yards, has a 3:1 touchdown-interception ratio (six touchdowns, two interceptions) and is the highest scoring quarterback in standard Yahoo fantasy leagues.

No, that is not a misprint. But Siemian can’t realistically continue to put up those type of numbers, right? After all, he’s going up against a stingy Bills defense this weekend that held the Carolina Panthers to nine points. Siemian, for lack of a better term, was a game manager in 2016. Is he a playmaker now? That’s hard to believe given such a small sample size so far this season.

Trevor Siemian has taken a significant step forward so far this season pic.twitter.com/kFW5PIy2qY — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 22, 2017

Siemian is projected to score 17.23 points this Sunday against Buffalo. If he exceeds that and continues to show off the ability to move the ball downfield and find the end zone, he might be a legitimate fantasy quarterback to have on the bench, even starting in some instances. But it’s not likely to happen.

Don’t buy Siemian stock just yet.

Terrelle Pryor Sr., WR, Washington Redskins

Is it safe to say that the Washington Redskins’ experiment with a new wide receivers unit isn’t working out?

After letting DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon leave during the offseason, the team’s top-two receivers from 2016, Washington decided to go-ahead with Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder as their top wideouts this year. Trusting Crowder to step into a leading role wasn’t a bad decision by any means as he showed a lot of promise and explosiveness during his rookie season.

But signing Pryor, a former quarterback turned wideout from the Cleveland Browns, who has only one 1,000-yard season on his resume, to be Kirk Cousins’ No. 1 option on offense was a monumental mistake.

Pryor is putting up below-average numbers heading into Week 3, totaling eight receptions for 97 yards through two games with zero touchdowns. He’s not a viable fantasy option at the moment, and might never be this season.

Terrelle Pryor (eight catches, 97 yards) told media he believes he's about to start producing. Feels good. Starting to "fill in blanks." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 21, 2017

Unless it’s absolutely necessary, bench Pryor. He’s not going to put up numbers against the Oakland Raiders, despite being projected to score 10.11 in standard Yahoo leagues. If he continues to perform poorly, it might be time to cut your losses and cut him loose.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Sure, Cook has shown flashes to one day become a franchise running back in the NFL. He has put together some strong performances, in terms of fantasy production, as well with a strong Week 1 debut (127 rushing yards) followed by a solid Week 2 showing (64 rushing yards).

But is Cook a starting caliber tailback in fantasy? Not yet, anyway.

Going up against an underrated defensive front-seven in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, running room will be difficult to find, even though Cook has taken the lion-share of touches in Minnesota’s backfield.

Projected to score 12.51 points in standard leagues this week might be a little high for a running back who hasn’t found the end zone yet through two games, and I wouldn’t bet that he’d have much luck against Tampa Bay.

When you thought you had a Dalvin Cook TD only to have it go to CJ Ham. #MINvsPIT pic.twitter.com/kz0ZiIX4jg — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLfantasy) September 17, 2017

Let Cook rest on the bench this week, or play him as a FLEX if you have no other options left. He’s not worth a running back No. 2 spot in your lineup.

