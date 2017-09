Waikiki is gearing up for the 65th annual Aloha Festivals Hoolaulea.

That means you may need to change your driving plans if you're heading into the area Saturday.

Lane closures on Kalakaua Avenue begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be food and plenty of entertainment.

