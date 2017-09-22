Meet Honolulu Zoo's latest inhabitant: A baby two-toed sloth

Heading to Honolulu Zoo this weekend?

If so, be sure to stop by and greet the attraction's latest inhabitant: A baby sloth born last week at the zoo.

The two-toed sloth was born Monday.

The baby sloth is too young for staff to determine its sex, so a name for the zoo’s newest arrival will be given later.

This is the third baby sloth born at the Honolulu Zoo to mother Harriet and father Quando. The two other siblings are both females.

Opihi was born on April 24, 2015, and Akala was born on July 17, 2016. They are also on display with their father.

Sloths give birth to one offspring at a time, but do not readily breed in zoos.

Two-toed sloths are nocturnal and sleep 16 to 18 hours per day, with a diet consisting of leaves and fruit. Offspring will stay with their mom for 9 to 12 months.

The lifespan of sloths in the wild is 15 to 20 years, and can be considerably longer in captivity.

