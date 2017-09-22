State wants to triple fees for commercial marine licenses

The state is proposing to triple by cost of commercial marine license fees by 2018.

The $50 fee would jump to $100 initially, then to $150 on Jan. 1, 2018.

"Commercial license fees haven’t increased in nearly 20 years, so we’re updating the fee schedule to reflect our current needs," said Bruce Anderson, administrator of the state's Division of Aquatic Resources. “The increased revenues will fund badly needed improvements to online reporting and licensing web sites, to better serve the fishing public.”

The state is also proposing changes that would affect dealers who buy marine life directly from commercial fishers.

A series of meetings have been scheduled for the public to weigh in:

Molokai: Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mitchell Pau‘ole Center Conference Room

Oahu: Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria

Lanai: Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lanai High/Elementary School cafeteria

Hilo: Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hawaii County Aupuni Center Conference Room

Kona: Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Honokohau Harbor Big Game Fishing Clubhouse

Maui: Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Waena School Cafeteria

Kauai: Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School cafeteria

Kauai: Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Kapaa Elementary School

To view the draft rules, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.