When your Halloween decor has the neighbors calling 911

A Halloween decoration in Tennessee is getting a lot of attention.

And it's spurred the local sheriff's department to reassure the public — and let them know they don't have to call 911.

That's exactly what some neighbors in a place Greene County did recently.

"There's a guy layup there in his driveway next to the house," said one resident in a 911 call. "There's two big bloody handprints."

Police responded in force, expecting the worse.

What they found: A really novel decoration for Halloween that appears to show a man wearing jeans and a flannel shirt crushed under a garage door.

But inside the outfit, there's only straw and newspaper. And the blood is made is dye and gel.

The decoration is so realistic, authorities wanted others to know they needn't worry.

"ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION!" the sheriff's department said, in a Facebook post. "Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display."

