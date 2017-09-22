'It's gonna be a real challenge': St. Louis football anticipates tough game against Narbonne

Another week, another mobile quarterback that the St. Louis Crusaders and head coach Cal Lee have to deal with on defense.

“Everybody's’ got one,” Lee said of facing a dual-threat quarterback.

This Saturday, the Crusaders will have their hands full against Narbonne (Calif.) at Aloha Stadium where Lee anticipates a tough matchup for his side coming off a big win last weekend against Punahou, 49-13.

“Well, it’s going to be another challenge,” he said before Thursday’s practice. “You know, they’re a good football team. They got a lot of good athletes -- they’re big, they’re physical. Looking at the film, they got us concerned … they probably lost one game or two, I don’t know. But all I know is that we’re expecting a real, tough, hard fought game coming up.”

Narbonne is 2-2 on the season, led by senior quarterback Jalen Chatman. Travelling from California to take on St. Louis, Narbonne isn't looking to lose in paradise.

Chatman, who, as Lee alluded to, is another mobile quarterback that Lee's defensive-front seven has to contain.

“They got a good quarterback. I mean, he can run, he can throw the ball, so it’s a real concern for us defensively,” Lee said.

Leading up to last week’s victory over Punahou, Lee shared the same concerns he has for Chatman as he did for Punahou’s Stephen Barber Jr., who the Crusaders were able to hold to 120 yards passing and minus-three yards rushing. On the season, Chatman has struggled through the air, completing 42 percent of his passes, with two touchdowns juxtaposed to his eight interceptions, but his ability to break containment is when he thrives.

Averaging 6.8 yards per carry through four games, Chatman isn't afraid to tuck the ball under his arm and find running room in the open field, as highlighted by his season-long 54 yard run.

Chatman is a threat that Lee is wary of. Here's a look at Chatman's season highlights from last season to get a taste of what he's capable of, per Hudi.com:

But according to Lee, Narbonne’s offense isn’t afraid to let the ball fly downfield, and that’s something his defensive must be prepared for.

“Defensively, it’s going to be a real challenge because they really have some good athletes,” he said. “So for us to have any type of success, we kind of have to control the tempo of the game as well as, you know, control their passing game.”

St. Louis will take on Narbonne tomorrow night at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

