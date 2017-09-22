Sunrise 10-Year on Kauai: Issues, culture

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show went “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.

The crew went to Kauai on Friday for the last day of the tour, where the show was broadcast live at the Sheraton Kauai in Poipu.

One of the goals of bringing the show to Kauai was not just to highlight the island's rich history and culture, but to also dive into its current events. From tourism to bringing lights back on at stadiums, there are a vast amount of issues that we wanted to highlight in this special broadcast.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.