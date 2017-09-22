Sunrise 10-Year on Kauai: Community

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show went “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.

The crew went to Kauai on Friday for the last day of the tour, where the show was broadcast live at the Sheraton Kauai in Poipu.

One of the most exciting parts about having the show “On the Road” is being able to talk to the community, and that’s exactly what we got to do. The crew spoke with everyone from hotel executives to students from Koloa Elementary School and more.

