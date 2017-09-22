Sunrise 10-Year on Kauai: Show moments, bucket list

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show went “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.

The crew went to Kauai on Friday for the last day of the tour, where the show was broadcast live at the Sheraton Kauai in Poipu.

The anniversary has been the perfect opportunity for reflection: to reflect on not just the show, but what it means to be in Hawaii.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.