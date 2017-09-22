Fresh off New York Fashion Week, Manaola opens pop-up shop on Maui

Fresh off his New York Fashion Week show, Hawaii designer Manaola Yap is on the Valley Isle to show off his pieces.

Yap opened a pop-up shop on Friday in Wailuku, at the corner of Market and Main streets – next to the art gallery and music shop.

He has some new shirt designs that range from size XS to 7X.

Here are the hours:

Friday, Sept. 22: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.