Fresh off New York Fashion Week, Manaola opens pop-up shop on Maui

WAILUKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Fresh off his New York Fashion Week show, Hawaii designer Manaola Yap is on the Valley Isle to show off his pieces.

Yap opened a pop-up shop on Friday in Wailuku, at the corner of Market and Main streets – next to the art gallery and music shop.

He has some new shirt designs that range from size XS to 7X.

Here are the hours:

  • Friday, Sept. 22: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

