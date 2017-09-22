Forecast: Trade winds kick off the new Autumn season

Happy Aloha Friday! As we say aloha to summer and hello to Autumn, the trade winds are bringing in the new season. The Fall equinox officially begins shortly after 10 a.m.

Breezy trade winds will hold through today and then gradually trend down over the weekend and early next week as our high pressure fan to the north weakens due to a front passing to the north.

A typical pattern of mainly windward showers will be in our weather headlines along with interior and leeward Big Island pop-up clouds and showers.

Ocean conditions: Fresh to locally strong trades should gradually weaken over the next couple of days, putting wind speeds into the light to moderate range by the weekend. Trade winds will bring rough surf along east facing shores until then.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through early next week, with mainly background southeast and southwest swell energy expected. The next potential long-period pulse out of the southwest from the Tasman Sea will be by Sunday, which should lead to a slight increase in surf.

Have a wonderful first day of Autumn!

- Jennifer Robbins

