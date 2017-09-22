Union leader says Marco Polo fire response lacked leadership

Nearly two months after a massive seven-alarm fire ripped through the Marco Polo condominium, the Honolulu Fire Department says it is still in the process of finalizing the investigation.

Nearly two months after a massive seven-alarm fire ripped through the Marco Polo condominium, the Honolulu Fire Department says it is still in the process of finalizing the investigation.

HONOLULU (AP) - The leader of Hawaii's firefighter union has expressed concern about the Honolulu Fire Department's handling of the July 14 Marco Polo condominium fire, saying the assistant fire chief should have been on scene, but chose not to go.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Hawaii Fire Fighters Association President Bobby Lee addressed the city Fire Commission on Wednesday. Lee says the assistant chief, Ronald Rico, is tasked with leading fire emergency response operations. Lee says Rico wasn't at the fire, and pulled back a mobile command center that would have helped firefighters as they fought the blaze.

Fire Chief Manuel Neves declined to respond to Lee's complaints, explaining that he will comment when a report on the fire is released.

The fire was the largest high-rise blaze in Honolulu history.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.