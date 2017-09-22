Judge rules man behind in-flight scare mentally fit, will face public hearing

The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested last week after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight left Hawaii the same way he arrived — in handcuffs and escorted by federal agents.More >>
The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested last week after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight left Hawaii the same way he arrived — in handcuffs and escorted by federal agents.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
PHOTOS: Sunrise celebrates 10 yearsMore >>
PHOTOS: Sunrise celebrates 10 yearsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skillsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skillsMore >>
PHOTOS: The Coco Palms Resort, 25 Years LaterMore >>
PHOTOS: The Coco Palms Resort, 25 Years LaterMore >>
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.More >>
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.More >>