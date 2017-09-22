State invests millions for Honolulu Harbor upgrade

Workers at a Philadelphia shipyard are building vessels for a new shipping line that will soon enter the Hawaii market.

Vessels being built in a Pa. ship yard for new shipping line to Hawaii

New competition is on the way for shipping between the Mainland and Hawaii.

Major changes are coming to Honolulu Harbor as the shipping industry gets a makeover.

State officials said Thursday they plan to spend $163 million on phase one of the Kapalama Container Terminal Project.

The project will modernize the harbors and make way for a new shipping competitor.

Upon completion, TOTE Maritime will launch service in the islands and move into the upgraded Piers 1 and 2.

A new 84-acre container yard and new berthing space will be built at Piers 41, 42 and 43. Pasha Shipping will take up that space.

Matson will then expand into Pasha's current terminal at Sand Island.

“This achievement means there will be more shipping options for the business community throughout the state, which lends itself to competitive pricing and lower costs for consumers," Gov. David Ige said.

Kiewit Infrastructure West won the contract for phase one of the overall project.

The total two-phase project will be completed over two years with at a cost of $448 million.

