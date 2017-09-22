Ban on foam food containers coming to Big Island in 2019

Styrofoam plate lunch takeout containers are ubiquitous in the islands, and lawmakers are looking to change that.

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A ban on foam food containers goes into effect July 1, 2019, on the Big Island.

West Hawaii Today reports (http://bit.ly/2flc2FQ ) Mayor Harry Kim said on Wednesday he plans to sign the ban that was passed by the Hawaii County Council.

An education program will begin January 2019 to get people prepared for the ban.

The county will become the second in the state to institute a ban on the plate lunch containers. Maui County's ban will go into effect Dec. 31, 2018.

Kim says he appreciates the lengthy implementation period because it will allow food vendors to deplete their inventory.

Kim said in his prior term he had vetoed a plastic grocery bag ban because it didn't give merchants time to use their existing stock.

