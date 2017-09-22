Waikiki shooting victim's family mourns 'perfect kind of kid'

One of the three people shot in Saturday's deadly shooting in Waikiki says the gunman was a complete stranger who was shooting at random.

One of the three people shot in Saturday's deadly shooting in Waikiki says the gunman was a complete stranger who was shooting at random.

Victim in fatal Waikiki shooting says gunman 'just started spraying everywhere'

Victim in fatal Waikiki shooting says gunman 'just started spraying everywhere'

Isaiah McCoy is staunchly defending his longtime friend, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, who is charged with murder, attempted murder and gun crimes for a Waikiki triple shooting Saturday morning.

Isaiah McCoy is staunchly defending his longtime friend, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, who is charged with murder, attempted murder and gun crimes for a Waikiki triple shooting Saturday morning.

Court documents say the 18-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Waikiki club sprayed the crowd with bullets, shooting seven to 10 rounds.

Court documents say the 18-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Waikiki club sprayed the crowd with bullets, shooting seven to 10 rounds.

Court documents: Suspect in fatal Waikiki shooting fired up to 10 rounds into crowd

Court documents: Suspect in fatal Waikiki shooting fired up to 10 rounds into crowd

Family members of a 22-year-old man killed in a weekend shooting in Waikiki are mourning his loss.

"It's really unexplainable, really," said Ricky Coulstring of Honolulu. "It's just a lot of crying for Maleko, because he was a perfect kind of kid."

Maleko Remlinger was part of a group of people standing in an alley outside Club Alley Cat on Kuhio Avenue early Saturday morning when a gunman fired ten rounds, killing Remlinger and wounding two others.

Remlinger was the youngest of six children. Coulstring was close to his youngest brother, despite a 12-year age difference.

Coulstring remembered his love of adventure, and especially his love of the ocean. "He was a fish," said Coulstring. "He was just really something else, and he really loved life."

He also said his little brother didn't discriminate when it came to friends.

"He hung around older people," said Coulstring. "He had all sorts of friends. I mean gay friends, trans."

One of those friends was Hector Hoyos, who remembered a young man who loved the outdoors.

"He wanted to be a pro bodyboarder. He wanted to climb a mountain. He wanted to jump out with a parachute," said Hoyos. "He exuded the Hawaii adventure."

Jordan Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Authorities don't have a motive.

Friends said Remlinger had been taking part in a "pau hana" gathering of night shift workers when the shooting happened. Coulstring said Remlinger was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We all hope and pray for justice, and that all these people are brought to justice. And I want them to sit and think about the innocent little life that he took," he said.

A life that they believe was taken all too soon.

"I only want people in Hawaii to know what aloha and love they took away from us," said a tearful Hoyos.

Coulstring said no funeral services have been finalized. The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"It was a terrible thing, and I'm going to be damaged forever. I'm sure we all are," said Coulstring.

"I don't know if I'll ever heal."

