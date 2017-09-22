2018 Merrie Monarch shirts, totes now on sale - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

2018 Merrie Monarch shirts, totes now on sale

Front and back designs. (Image: Merrie Monarch Festival) Front and back designs. (Image: Merrie Monarch Festival)
Women's tank. (Image: Merrie Monarch Festival) Women's tank. (Image: Merrie Monarch Festival)
Tote bag. (Image: Hawaii News Now) Tote bag. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HILO, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The official shirts of the 2018 Merrie Monarch festival are now on sale.

The green shirts feature a design of yellow ohia lehua on the front and back.

King David Kalakaua is also proudly displayed on the back of the shirts with the quote, "Hula is the languae of the heart. Therefore, the heartbeat of the Hawaiian people."

Women's tank tops and tote bags are also available. The prices are as follows: 

T-shirts: $18
Tank tops: $14
Long sleeves: $19 
Tote bags: $18

Orders can be made over the phone by calling Merrie Monarch headquarters at 808-935-9168. 

