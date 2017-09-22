Fire crews kept busy battling 2 brush fires on neighbor islands

Brush fires on two neighbor islands are keeping firefighters busy Thursday evening as the flames spread with no help from the weather.

First on Maui, fighters are battling a fire along Haleakala Highway on the ground and by air. Maui fire officials say MFD has two helicopters conducting water drops on the flames. Area residents say the area burning is old sugar cane fields.

No road closures have been put in place.

On Hawaii Island, a large brush fire near South Point in Ka'u has forced crews to issue a warning to residents.

They say the smoke could make it hard to see and make it harder to breathe. Residents are being asked to stay out of the area.

Emergency responders say the fire broke out about 4 hours ago in Kaalualu.

Fire crews can't expect much help from the weather in battling the flames either.

Winds are running at brisk speeds throughout the state making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish both fires. Rain is also scarce in those areas, and fire crews will remain on scene.

There are no immediate reports of damage to structures or injuries.

The cause of the fires are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

